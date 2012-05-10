Thread: Developers mode

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Developers mode

    Kloyce1
    Developers Mode suddenly disappeared after windows 10 2004 update
    F11 key has never worked to change planes
    g7rta
    Hi, developer mode works fine on mine, but then I made sure Windows was up to date before installing MSFS.
    You may have to reinstall MSFS I’m afraid.

    I didn’t even know about the F11 assignment, but yes it’s there by default but clearly doesn’t do anything. You can change aircraft the developer menu of course (once you’ve got it working again)

