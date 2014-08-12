Thread: Indiscriminate Scenery posts of cities yo will never fly to

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Indiscriminate Scenery posts of cities yo will never fly to

    Indiscriminate Scenery posts of cities yo will never fly to

    Seeing lots of sceneries, or better say landmarks from different spots around the world in some sites
    Each needs to be downloaded in community. Some are large size some small containing just a few buildings

    If you happen to live in that city in particular or frequently fly to, fine. Other than that, no way Im going to start adding, I dont fly to a city just to watch a sports arena someone uploaded. We fly because we have a life history with that place or a past flight etc.

    What would be interesting are the (addon of addons compilation), if after a year someone compiles all main world cities contributions, that would be interesting. For the time being both are a waste of time: excess of liveries and loose landmarks of points you ll never be flying to.
    Not necessarily with me, flying for a past flight and personal connection. I fly because I know I will never be able to get to those places in the real world with my migraines I experience to this day, 10 years plus still going on, and to me, Flight Simulator 2020 is the perfect tool to experience the world. I didn't even know you could do that. Is there a link depository to be able to be done? Thanks!
