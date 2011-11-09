HI everyone, I came across a very interesting and new airplane it is the CELERA 500L created by OTTO AVIATION. It has just finished 31 test flights and is not in service as of yet. It is a nice looking airplane I think. It looks like it would be a joy to fly in real life and in FSX. I will post the link below and maybe someone here who builds aircraft for FSX might take an interest and create one of these planes for FSX. Take a look at it and see what you think. In the real world the plane has a lot of possibilities as you will notice when you visit the website. The link is below. Dan Culver


https://www.ottoaviation.com/celera-500l