Thread: "Landing Gear, Landing Gear, Landing Gear" FIXED

"Landing Gear, Landing Gear, Landing Gear" FIXED
To stop the Landing Gear warning, go to the sound folder within your chosen aircraft folder and open the sound.xml file with Notepad or Notepad++. Scroll down to the <AvionicSounds> section and look for this line:
<Sound WwiseData="true" WwiseEvent="aural_landing_gear" />
Change "true" to "false" so the line now looks like:
<Sound WwiseData="false" WwiseEvent="aural_landing_gear" />
Save and close the file, relaunch the sim and enjoy peaceful takeoffs and landings once again.
Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
