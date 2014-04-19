Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: "Landing Gear, Landing Gear, Landing Gear" FIXED

    "Landing Gear, Landing Gear, Landing Gear" FIXED

    To stop the Landing Gear warning, go to the sound folder within your chosen aircraft folder and open the sound.xml file with Notepad or Notepad++. Scroll down to the <AvionicSounds> section and look for this line:

    <Sound WwiseData="true" WwiseEvent="aural_landing_gear" />

    Change "true" to "false" so the line now looks like:

    <Sound WwiseData="false" WwiseEvent="aural_landing_gear" />

    Save and close the file, relaunch the sim and enjoy peaceful takeoffs and landings once again.
    Thanks for that Tim!

    I actually reported this months ago to zendesk but I guess they have other priorities. I’ll try your solution later.

    Cheers
    Steve
    You're welcome Steve, I've been battling with this one on the Citation CJ4 for a couple of days on and off.
    I tried re-setting the [GEAR_WARNING_SYSTEM] parameters in the sytems.cfg, even setting gear_warning_available =0, but the sound still played.
    I think the gear warning is coded elsewhere, possibly into the model itself somehow, so disabling the sound was Plan B.
