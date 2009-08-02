Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Photographic Scenery Update

  Today, 06:20 AM #1
    roytc
    Photographic Scenery Update

    I have just read the KerrSpectives- "So what about the MSFS 2020 scenery"
    I fully agree with everything he says, and would like to open up the subject, and find out why photographic scenery is not the accepted norm.
    I have been a constant user of all versions of Flight Simulator for over 35 years since retiring from an aviation career, 8 years in the RAF from 1949 to 1957, and 35 years as an Airline Pilot.
    I am now almost 89, and still enjoying the flight simulator, I do however prefer realism, having been used to it throughout my flying career !!
    I have tried several scenery systems over the years, and finally settled with "Horizon VFR GEN X" and FSX. The only snags using a 30 bit system being the lack of clarity, and the inability to use it below about 2000 ft.
    I reverted to P3D a couple of years ago, and really appreciated the improvement in clarity, due to a 64 bit system. the scenery is quite old now and would certainly benefit from an update. I am however very frustrated by the cost of keeping P3D updated.
    So here we are with the latest innovation, Microsoft 2020. I eagerly read about the world wide scenery, and the mention that it would be possible to fly over ones own house.
    I have not invested in MSFS 2020 because it is not realistic, and hope that I will live long enough to see something like GOOGLE EARTH become available.
    My question to all developers is, what are the problems, and can they be overcome?

    Many thanks, roytc
  Today, 07:11 AM #2
    budreiser
    Default

    Wow! EIGHTY-NINE. Good to hear (at85) that I'm not the oldest old geezer on flight sim.
  Today, 07:28 AM #3
    g7rta
    Default

    Hi Roy, I hope I’m still around and using flight sims when I get to your age

    I used to use FSX with VFR scenery. All those addons get expensive don’t they? I always disabled autogen & simply used the vfr scenery. Flying around the UK was brilliant, although I often suffered from blurry tiles & shimmering graphics, even with a high end pc.

    However, although for the MSFS scenery is based on Bing maps rather than google maps (which I would have preferred) it is still absolutely stunning! I’ve never seen flight simulator scenery like it.
    I presume you will have seen the various YouTube videos showing it? I really recommend you take a look. Some of the buildings are unrealistic but it’s still so much better than we’ve ever had before.

    Regards
    Steve
