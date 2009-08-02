Thread: Photographic Scenery Update

I have just read the KerrSpectives- "So what about the MSFS 2020 scenery"
I fully agree with everything he says, and would like to open up the subject, and find out why photographic scenery is not the accepted norm.
I have been a constant user of all versions of Flight Simulator for over 35 years since retiring from an aviation career, 8 years in the RAF from 1949 to 1957, and 35 years as an Airline Pilot.
I am now almost 89, and still enjoying the flight simulator, I do however prefer realism, having been used to it throughout my flying career !!
I have tried several scenery systems over the years, and finally settled with "Horizon VFR GEN X" and FSX. The only snags using a 30 bit system being the lack of clarity, and the inability to use it below about 2000 ft.
I reverted to P3D a couple of years ago, and really appreciated the improvement in clarity, due to a 64 bit system. the scenery is quite old now and would certainly benefit from an update. I am however very frustrated by the cost of keeping P3D updated.
So here we are with the latest innovation, Microsoft 2020. I eagerly read about the world wide scenery, and the mention that it would be possible to fly over ones own house.
I have not invested in MSFS 2020 because it is not realistic, and hope that I will live long enough to see something like GOOGLE EARTH become available.
My question to all developers is, what are the problems, and can they be overcome?
Many thanks, roytc
