I suspect that a few of us are still trying to find the best graphic settings for our own personal set up. I know one can change the graphics settings then save them or go back to default, but can one "save as" (then name it) so we have a choice of going back to previously saved settings? I would have thought that this would be available but have not yet been able to work out if it is possible. Has anybody managed to do this or is it not an option.