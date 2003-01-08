...and how good is it???

Not bashing here, but everything really positive I read is all about the visuals. Take them out, I can't see that people really think much of MSFS. The rest is all about future hope over what the sim currently offers.

The visuals for me don't get me excited at all. I've never been a big graphics fan , prefer solid game play and why I stick with old games for many genres.

MSFS greater visual reality would be nice but at the same time the anomalies and the areas where elements aren't correct or missing would drive me insane. I also fly all over the world and want everywhere to be equal quality. I don't want to fly in the US and then fly say over Turkey and find a completely different visual world.

If MSFS terrain looked exactly the same as your previous sim, would MSFS still be your sim of choice right at this moment? Be honest!