I installed FS2020 Premium DeLuxe yesterday. Just follow the instructions for installation, starting with setup.exe... All files of the 10 DVD's are in "FS2020"-folder, which I created myself on my drive "D". In that folder a new folder has been created, called "Official", and in it again a new folder called "OneStore", and it now contains the complete contents of the setup of FS2020, but I don't see a single file there that resembles what I expected, like for example in FSX. All folders start with "asobo" or "fs-base". I don't see any exe-files. In C:\Program
Files\WindowsApps there is no exe-file either. In a word: I cannot start FS2020 at all.
Can someone tell me what I might have done wrong, or what I need to do to get started with FS2020? Thank you in advance.
Jive1 - Belgium