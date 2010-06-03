Thread: Flying IFR without autopilot?

Some here might Scoff at me, but yes you can fly IFR without the autopilot.
It is not easy, especially in MSFS, but can be done. You can offload some of the work to the Co-pilot as would happen in real aircraft.
I too like to hand fly a lot. In FSX my main aircraft is the CRJ700. I almost always fly the departure to cruise altitude, then fly the descent from TOD to the gate. I just like doing it.
Can't do this yet in MSFS, firstly because there is no CRJ700, and secondly because I am in the re-learning stage.
Fly it the want you want to, and have fun with it.
Hal
