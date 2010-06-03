Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Flying IFR without autopilot?

    Grotius
    Hi all. I'm not a pilot in RL, though I've enjoyed being a passenger in GA aircraft as well as jetliners. I have a newb question.

    Can one fly IFR without ever using autopilot? Must some of it (e.g., the localizer portion) be done with autopilot on? I imagine flying by hand is more feasible in a slow aircraft like a C172 than a jet. Even in a slow aircraft, I find I have my hands full switching NAV and COM frequencies, managing ATC, staying on course, etc. MSFS makes some of this easier by tuning ATC frequencies automatically for us. (Can I disable this feature?) But still, I find things happen very fast in departure and arrival procedures.

    I ask because I like hand-flying the plane, and because I hear the autopilot in MSFS20 is a bit buggy. (I wouldn't know -- I haven't tried it yet in 10 hours of flying, heh.) Thanks in advance.
    PEIRascal
    Some here might Scoff at me, but yes you can fly IFR without the autopilot.

    It is not easy, especially in MSFS, but can be done. You can offload some of the work to the Co-pilot as would happen in real aircraft.

    I too like to hand fly a lot. In FSX my main aircraft is the CRJ700. I almost always fly the departure to cruise altitude, then fly the descent from TOD to the gate. I just like doing it.

    Can't do this yet in MSFS, firstly because there is no CRJ700, and secondly because I am in the re-learning stage.

    Fly it the want you want to, and have fun with it.

    Hal
    Alienware Aurora R8, I7-9700K, 32g memory, 1t NVMe boot drive, 2 - 1t SSD for MSFS, 1t SAT drive for storage, RTX 2070 Super 8g,
