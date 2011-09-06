C152 Instrument Lights?
Before I bother the zendesk, I want to make sure it isn't just my inexperience with the sim.
Just tried to do a night flight out of Midway Airport Chicago in the C152 - No instruments light came on as they do in the 172. The increase/decrease Glare knob turns but does nothing, L toggles the overhead light and Shift L gives me the flashlight.
How the heck do I turn on the instrument lights? Or is this a known bug?
