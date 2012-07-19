Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Livery Megapack

    Default Livery Megapack

    Have downloaded the files and installed them into the community file. Problem: they do not show up in the sim. They are in the files but not on the screen. Anybody hve this problem and what do I do to correct it. Thanks
    Default

    they are if installed properly in Community folder
    Once the Menu sim opens, chose the plane first and then click on "liveries" in the left menu
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
