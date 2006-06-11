Thread: Colon to Panama - Cruising the Canal in a KitFox FS2020 Three Part Post

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Colon to Panama - Cruising the Canal in a KitFox FS2020 Three Part Post

    Colon to Panama - Cruising the Canal in a KitFox FS2020 Three Part Post

    Today's flight is in the wonderful Kitfox Ultralight for sale in the Microsoft Flight Simulator Marketplace. Taking off from Colon, where one enters the canal from the Atlantic Ocean, side of the Panama Canal, and flying to San Miguelito on the other end of the Canal, where the canal meets with the Pacific Ocean

    At the airport, in the city of Colon. Ready for take off


    Climbing out over Colon, with Coco Solo on the left in view


    The Coastal city of Colon


    Another aerial view of Colon


    Approaching Gateway 1 in Gatun




    Can't get more real than this for scenery!


    Leaving Gateway One


    Heading out over open Panama Canal


    Part Two
    Default

    Community of Gamboa


    Traversing the Canal






    Approaching Pacific Entry




    More of the uniqueness only the real world can provide, unlike the repeated tiles we had before for scenery. Amazing what we allowed ourselves to accept before.


    The Horizon of San Miguelito and Panama in the distance


    Exiting the Canal


    Passing Amador




    Continued part 3
    Default

    On the way to Flamanco Island!!




    Leaving Flamanco Island, approaching Panama and the Cinta Costera


    Panama


    Mixture of Modern Structures and old world charm


    Heading to the airport, clearance to land Runway 19




    On Base Runw
    ay 19

    Lined up to land Runway 19. Hope you enjoyed your flight down the Panama Canal
