Thread: Colon to Panama - Cruising the Canal in a KitFox FS2020 Three Part Post

Today's flight is in the wonderful Kitfox Ultralight for sale in the Microsoft Flight Simulator Marketplace. Taking off from Colon, where one enters the canal from the Atlantic Ocean, side of the Panama Canal, and flying to San Miguelito on the other end of the Canal, where the canal meets with the Pacific Ocean
At the airport, in the city of Colon. Ready for take off
Climbing out over Colon, with Coco Solo on the left in view
The Coastal city of Colon
Another aerial view of Colon
Approaching Gateway 1 in Gatun
Can't get more real than this for scenery!
Leaving Gateway One
Heading out over open Panama Canal
Part Two
