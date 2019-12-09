Thread: Landing rate? FPM

Does anybody know of anyway to tell your landing rate in feet per minute? With P3D I used https://www.lrmclient.org/. However, they don't show any support for MSFS.
There's a vertical speed indicator to the right of the altitude ladder on the garmin MFD screen.
If your plane has the Hour (Hobbs) Meter, you could use this replacement: http://kronzky.info/fs/fs2020-landgauge/
It shows vertical speed at touchdown moment, and measures the distance until stopped.
If your plane doesn't have that gauge, I also have an alternative in the works that replaces the AS92 radio (the one pictured below).http://kronzky.info/fs/fs2020-landgauge/as92.jpg
It's not on the site yet, but if you're interested, contact me, and you can be a "beta tester"...
