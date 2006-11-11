Another rookie discovery - able to exit to browser/PC while in game
I was making a minor bug report to the zendesk - https://flightsimulator.zendesk.com/hc/en-us - and the report form requires Windows Version (1909 in my case) Windows 10 OS, in my case 18363.1082, my GamerTag name, and also the Sim build number, in my case 1.7.14.0. Good info to write down for future use without having to search around.
Just type "About" in the Windows search bar to go to the settings screen for the Windows ID info. To get the sim build number while in the game you hit the Windows and Tab key at the same time and the screen goes to Windows mode, in which you can access your browser or any PC screens without affecting the game itself to which you can then return and continue play. The build number is found in the upper left corner of the screen.
Many here likely already know this stuff, but it was new to me so I thought I'd share the info for the benefit of any fellow 'newbies' to this sim.
