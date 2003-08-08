Ok, so just for Sh*%# and Giggles I tried the AI air traffic instead of live traffic and WOW! Yes you do get traffic and a lot of it. I was at KJLN in Joplin,Mo. and you would have thought you were at LAX only with GA aircraft! Of course you can adjust that and I did. The problem is that it severely affects you frames so use with caution.
The second part of this thread is just a tip. If you want to confirm that you sim has updated you can hit ALT-ENTER to go to windowed mode and your MSFS version number will be in the top left corner of the screen.
Hope this helps.