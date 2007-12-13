Not Happy With Terrain Textures? Try This Little Gem!
I read on the main forums you can boost the terrain textures. Go to your USERCFG File in your FlightSimulator folder. The way I find it is go to the folder, and then in the windows search type USERCFG. Under USER CFG File, you can right click; open with note pad, and then scroll down to terrain L.O.D. You can boost it up to 9.0. I have it so far on 6.0 and the results are incredible. Seems more accurate shore lines, and more crisp, clear textures and objects that are not 3D to have a more 3D appearance. I hope this helps some of you.
