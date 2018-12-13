I took the plunge and ordered a new desktop computer for MSFS 2020 this morning and it will be here the middle of next week. I am assuming that all I need to do is uninstall MSFS 2020 on my current computer and then redownload from the MS store site once the new computer is up and running. I originally ordered MSFS from Best Buy, but don't know that I still have the original email with the product code. Will the MS Store manage all that in the background or am I screwed without the original product key?