When I got this, I did a refund just about the same day. After I realized being a web developer there are going to be issues and just with anything else new there are work arounds. This time I was in ground school learning how to talk to MSFS 2020 and assign the controls to the 3 planes I like to fly. I like how they create a new profile when the default is changed for a control. So, I name them based on the aircraft I am working with. I do wish the like SPADNext does that the profile is automatically switched when that aircraft is loaded. Right now, I must change the control to the right aircraft. I am looking to see where these profile names are stored because I do want to delete some.
After a couple of weeks, I have pretty much everything is working with the Saitek controls using SPAD Next However some of the sim connect actions do not seem to work, park brake for one. Saitek has a MSFS section, but it is limited on what is there, parking brake is not there for example. Any of the MSFS actions in SPADNext do work well with the Saitek controls. I use FIP Gauges and they update every time SPADNext update. So, the Saitek instrument panels are good.
I use the Saitek auto pilot and it is not set up the way it is supposed to work. That Is because they put in more stuff on these. In the old sims if I set hold Alt the plane would pitch up to the height I set, which it should not do. In the MSFS world I found out the AP is working as it should and the VS needs to be engaged and then the adjustment say +500 feet can be set. One reason I may get a different AP device. But it works and works well. I can set the HDG, ALT or NAV when a flight plan is there. I have seen some issues In the APR when on an ILS. I notice that with the DA 40, when AP is engaged, the heading and altitude are locked in when one is set. The G1000 does not work that way but Carendo DA 40 did that as well. Maybe that is how the plane works, I am not sure.
So, I have P3D v5 in backup mode now. Everything is solid so far so plane to stick with FS 2020.
This I would like to see fixed
1. FMS In the King Air
2. A way save startups (like P3D) so they can be loaded (no flight plan) Just sitting there.
3. A way to change airports after everything loaded. (by setting developer on aircrafts can be switched)
4. The settings for traffic fixed. Even at 100 (I assume percent) there are very few cars in Southern California. So that slide bar pretty much is a off or on switch.
5. We all have TB hard drives, right. 10TB drives are cheap. I have fast internet but even cable as a 1.4TB limit. Be nice if we could just save the scenery, it takes a while from start to ready to fly.
I have not tried the real weather, I want to stay clear skies until I have this more solid
Have a nice day
Bookmarks