Thread: Jan's Huis (and Amsterdam)

Jan's Huis (and Amsterdam)

    Jan's Huis (and Amsterdam)

    I feel kind of bad for picking on* our great friend Jan (nee von Peerhoven) so here is a set of shots of his natural environment.
    The airport is fully detailed, the city is mostly autogen but does a fair job of capturing reality. -- Bob

    *I've always stood up for you Jan. It's Adam that's really mean to you. You can direct all your nose-punches his way from now on.


    Flying over Schiphol and Bianca's office.

    Turning to Jan's neighborhood.

    The picture speaks for itself.

    Another view of the train sheds.

    Vongelpark.

    Museum Square. They got the Reichsmuseum completely wrong.

    One highly detailed building. Westerkerk or West Church.

    Back to Schiphol to land.

    Hope you liked that Jan and remember, Adam bad, Bob good.


    Reply With Quote
  #2
    mrzippy:

    Very nice and I think you nailed it, Bob! Maybe add a little more glue next time?
  #3
    adamb:

    Hold on there buckerro, seems to me that in your pink spam post the Hamster, ah, Janster was going to punch you in the snoot as I recall bub, ah, Bob, now that doesn't sound like a mister nice guy to me.

    So, remember Jan, Bob is very bad and Adam is kinda bad.
  #4
    mrzippy:

    So, remember Jan, Bob is very bad and Adam is kinda bad.
    And Charlie always says nice things about everyone! Now where's that bar of Lifebuoy?

    Mr Zippy

