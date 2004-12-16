Thread: C90 loss of power

Results 1 to 1 of 1

C90 loss of power

    WEISSE
    May 2020
    19

    I have a problem of loss of power with the King Air C90 ; I am climbing to 5000 ft all engine parameters in green, RPM at 2000 and suddenly I loose all power, Torque, turbine, fuel flow at 0, RPM at 2000, with the warning in red L FUEL FLOW. I have more than enough fuel.

    I tried to re do the flight, same event. In XP parameters all failures are desactivated.

    What is going wrong thanks for help.
