Thread: Can your PC run FS20? Here's a quick test

  Today, 10:17 AM
    chicagorandy's Avatar
    chicagorandy
    Can your PC run FS20? Here's a quick test

    Deleted for fear of sharing bad link - there are online tests howebver to check your PC against the FS20 specs.
    Last edited by chicagorandy; Today at 11:02 AM.
    "Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln

    "Measure twice, cut once, curse, add shims."
  Today, 10:36 AM
    mallcott
    Quote Originally Posted by chicagorandy View Post
    I found this website that offers a very fast test to determine a PC's ability to run high demand games:

    https://www.systemrequirementslab.com/cyri

    It confirmed my unit meets 'Recommended' now that I upgraded to a 4G graphics card.
    This site tries to input unwanted software on my rig, so I deleted it!
    Be warned!
  Today, 11:02 AM
    loki's Avatar
    loki
    Note that it only tells you if your system meets the requirements, but won’t tell you how well it will actually run any of the games.

    As for the software it installs, I’ve installed it before without any trouble. Intel and some other companies have used it before.
  Today, 11:58 AM
    chicagorandy's Avatar
    chicagorandy
    OK good to know - so here's my original post m-

    I found this website that offers a very fast test to determine a PC's ability to run high demand games:

    https://www.systemrequirementslab.com/cyri

    It confirmed my unit meets 'Recommended' now that I upgraded to a 4G graphics card.
