Thread: Can your PC run FS20? Here's a quick test

Deleted for fear of sharing bad link - there are online tests howebver to check your PC against the FS20 specs.
Deleted for fear of sharing bad link - there are online tests howebver to check your PC against the FS20 specs.
Last edited by chicagorandy; Today at 11:02 AM.
"Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln
"Measure twice, cut once, curse, add shims."
Note that it only tells you if your system meets the requirements, but won’t tell you how well it will actually run any of the games.
As for the software it installs, I’ve installed it before without any trouble. Intel and some other companies have used it before.
OK good to know - so here's my original post m-
I found this website that offers a very fast test to determine a PC's ability to run high demand games:
https://www.systemrequirementslab.com/cyri
It confirmed my unit meets 'Recommended' now that I upgraded to a 4G graphics card.
"Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln
"Measure twice, cut once, curse, add shims."
Bookmarks