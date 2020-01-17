I noticed that it is possible to reduce the pan rate in the camera section (tools bar on top) once a flight is started. This I have to do because the standard pan rate of 50% is much too high for me.

Does anybody know whether this can be done in the basic options, so it would not be necessary to reduce the pan rate each time when starting a new flight, which is annoying.

In this connection: Is it not possible to change aircraft and starting location without going back to the main menu?

Thanks guys