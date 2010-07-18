If you haven't noticed using the developer tool in 2020 I have been creating some Farm Strips, I eventually hope to cover all 300+ but I need a bit of help please. I haven't time to go learning Blender with all it's intricasies so I was wondering if anyone out there with the right skills could change some of my models into 2020 models for me to place. There are a few buildings that are specific to certain airports plus a few farm objects like gates I would like creating. The models are already made, if you have the skill just change them using the supplied obj and pbr textures into working 2020 models for me to share for free. Than in advance!