Gentlemen, I need help. I have FS2004. Recentle I downloaded a couple of aircraft (TDS) and I noticed that for some reason as sson as I add throttle (power up) my yjtottle shuts down. I decided to change the aircraft and the same thing happens. I tested many boeing aircraftm airbus and others. I have been running a lot of AI flightplans. I deleted many flightplans dating to 2010 and also removed many AIA Aardvark models as well as DJC. CIS24 AI models thiunking that my computer was not able to handle more add-ons. The problem still exists. Has anyone ver experience this problem? Thanks for your comments or suggestions that may help me correct this problem.
Hernan
(1DLflyer - YouTuber)