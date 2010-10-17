Thread: Is It CH Rudder Peddles, Or Me...

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    Boy, I sure hope somebody here can help. I'm about to give up. Been struggling with correctly landing Cessna 172 Skyhawk for months. I've narrowed it down to the rudder peddles (control???)

    When I hit the ground (sometimes literally), the d*(*ED) plane heads violently to the left. Now I know that the Cessna, being a one engine machine has a left-turning tendency. But this is crazy. Then, when I give it right rudder, it heads in the opposite direct, just as violently.

    I have the brake fully deployed (which may, or may not be right). But the d**ED) plane is almost uncontrollably. Until it comes to a complete stop...usually where I don't what it to. Today I ended up totally on the right side of the runway...In the Edwards Air Force Base ditch, Rwy 22L.

    I have riddled with these peddles and riddle with them. Configured until I'm blue. I'm at my wits end.

    So, can anyone help me Am I doing something wrong?? Is it CH Rudder Peddles, or is it me?

    P.S. These peddles are brand new...straight out the box. Just so you know. Thanks, in advance....
    1 - NEVER land with brakes on
    2 - Be sure you are close to stall speed when touching down. Full flaps may require a slight power
    increase
    3 - Make sure that rudder control (twist) on flight stick (if any) is disabled. Interference between two
    controls can cause erratic behavior
    4 - If you still have problems, reduce rudder pedal sensitivity by adjusting response curve in Controls

    Let us know how it goes.



