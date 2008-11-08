Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: More Frontier Action- Orlando to Philadelphia

  1. Today, 12:11 AM #1
    engine70
    engine70 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Posts
    42

    Default More Frontier Action- Orlando to Philadelphia

    In my last post I mentioned that my PC performance in the Orlando area was dreadful, so I ditched the dated freeware scenery and purchased the Taxi2Gate Orlando scenery to hopefully improve the experience. This will likely be my last FSX addon purchase before I build a new PC and move on to MSFS in the near future. Crazy to think that FSX actually performs better with highly detailed scenery that is well optimized, but it does!

    Onto the flight! We have yet another evening departure from Orlando as Frontier Flight 1168, and we fly a route that I've flown several times in real life to my hometown airport in Philadelphia.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: FFT1168_1.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 267.1 KB  ID: 221803

    The catering trucks taking care of business prior to the passengers boarding

    Click image for larger version.  Name: FFT1168_2.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 263.3 KB  ID: 221804

    Boarding complete and preparing for pushback as the sun begins to set

    Click image for larger version.  Name: FFT1168_3.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 295.0 KB  ID: 221805

    Beginning our taxi in the Orville the Red Cardinal a320

    Click image for larger version.  Name: FFT1168_4.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 215.9 KB  ID: 221806

    Holding short of 36R

    Click image for larger version.  Name: FFT1168_5.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 283.2 KB  ID: 221807

    We're off to Philadelphia!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: FFT1168_6.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 264.2 KB  ID: 221808

    One final view of this awesome scenery

    Click image for larger version.  Name: FFT1168_7.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 156.1 KB  ID: 221809

    Nearing our cruise altitude as the sun disappears over the horizon

    Click image for larger version.  Name: FFT1168_10.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 204.7 KB  ID: 221810

    Passing the Commodore Barry Bridge and the Philadelphia Union stadium on the ILS approach to 9R

    Click image for larger version.  Name: FFT1168_9.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 262.9 KB  ID: 221811

    The Boeing Ridley Park Plant where they build the Chinook and the V-22 Osprey, among other helicopters

    Click image for larger version.  Name: FFT1168_8.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 179.2 KB  ID: 221813

    Welcome to Philadelphia!

    Thanks for viewing!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:00 AM #2
    JohnnyJohnJohn's Avatar
    JohnnyJohnJohn
    JohnnyJohnJohn is online now Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Posts
    200

    Default

    Nice set!
    Thermaltake Ryzen Gen 9 3900x 12cores, 4.6ghz 32gig of Ram, Liquid Cooled Everything.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:02 AM #3
    NMLW's Avatar
    NMLW
    NMLW is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Albuquerque, NM, USA.
    Posts
    16,929

    Default

    Beautiful dusk and night pics. of your Frontier bird Chris. Very nicely done.
    Larry
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Airport Action 3 - Orlando International
    By andrewclaridge in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 08-11-2008, 11:43 AM
  2. More old metal: CV340 Frontier Tucson-Phoenix
    By Peer in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 04-10-2003, 09:17 AM
  3. 2 More Frontier pics...
    By imported_steve_d in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 03-27-2003, 09:29 PM
  4. Some more "Wild Life" . Frontier Airlines
    By jwckmiller in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 25
    Last Post: 08-15-2002, 06:04 PM
  5. Heathrow-Orlando Intl (Part3 Landing At Orlando)
    By marthaj in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 01-04-2002, 04:55 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules