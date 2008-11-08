Thread: More Frontier Action- Orlando to Philadelphia

In my last post I mentioned that my PC performance in the Orlando area was dreadful, so I ditched the dated freeware scenery and purchased the Taxi2Gate Orlando scenery to hopefully improve the experience. This will likely be my last FSX addon purchase before I build a new PC and move on to MSFS in the near future. Crazy to think that FSX actually performs better with highly detailed scenery that is well optimized, but it does!
Onto the flight! We have yet another evening departure from Orlando as Frontier Flight 1168, and we fly a route that I've flown several times in real life to my hometown airport in Philadelphia.
The catering trucks taking care of business prior to the passengers boarding
Boarding complete and preparing for pushback as the sun begins to set
Beginning our taxi in the Orville the Red Cardinal a320
Holding short of 36R
We're off to Philadelphia!
One final view of this awesome scenery
Nearing our cruise altitude as the sun disappears over the horizon
Passing the Commodore Barry Bridge and the Philadelphia Union stadium on the ILS approach to 9R
The Boeing Ridley Park Plant where they build the Chinook and the V-22 Osprey, among other helicopters
Welcome to Philadelphia!
Thanks for viewing!
