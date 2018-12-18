Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Free scenery - New plane

  Today, 09:49 PM
    azzaro
    azzaro
    azzaro is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Ontario Canada
    Posts
    5,770

    Default Free scenery - New plane

    I just downloaded the free Paderborn/Lippstadt airport scenery through the built-in MSFS Marketplace.
    Then I noticed a Kitfox was available and being the ultralight fan I am I snatched that up too.
    Both the free airport and purchased plane downloaded and installed with a couple of clicks. Couldn't be easier.
    What follows shows off both scenery and aircraft. The non airport scenery is pretty nice too. -- Bob

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Paderborn Kitfox (1).jpg  Views: 4  Size: 340.8 KB  ID: 221788

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Paderborn Kitfox (2).jpg  Views: 4  Size: 403.9 KB  ID: 221789

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Paderborn Kitfox (3).jpg  Views: 4  Size: 279.5 KB  ID: 221790

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Paderborn Kitfox (4).jpg  Views: 4  Size: 191.4 KB  ID: 221791

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Paderborn Kitfox (5).jpg  Views: 4  Size: 434.9 KB  ID: 221792

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Paderborn Kitfox (6).jpg  Views: 4  Size: 212.6 KB  ID: 221793

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Paderborn Kitfox (7).jpg  Views: 4  Size: 255.7 KB  ID: 221794

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Paderborn Kitfox (8).jpg  Views: 4  Size: 465.3 KB  ID: 221795

    more in reply...
  Today, 09:52 PM
    azzaro
    azzaro
    azzaro is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Ontario Canada
    Posts
    5,770

    Default

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Paderborn Kitfox (9).jpg  Views: 4  Size: 442.3 KB  ID: 221796

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Paderborn Kitfox (10).jpg  Views: 4  Size: 486.5 KB  ID: 221797

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Paderborn Kitfox (11).jpg  Views: 4  Size: 342.4 KB  ID: 221798

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Paderborn Kitfox (12).jpg  Views: 4  Size: 250.4 KB  ID: 221799

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Paderborn Kitfox (13).jpg  Views: 4  Size: 201.2 KB  ID: 221800

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Paderborn Kitfox (14).jpg  Views: 4  Size: 376.7 KB  ID: 221801

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Paderborn Kitfox (15).jpg  Views: 4  Size: 486.3 KB  ID: 221802

    As usual, thanks for looking in. Happy flying.


    i7-7700 3.6GHz / GTX1660 6GB / 32GB RAM / 2-24" BENQ displays / WIN10
