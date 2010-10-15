Yup, they are there, more or less. The area is greener than the dry rock of the real world but the overall effect is pretty close.
No I couldn't find all the fancy hummingbirds and people images but then again I couldn't find them on Google Earth either.

It definitely feels like a different place, we're not in Kansas anymore. -- Bob (p.s. The aliens say 'Hi")

This dude's shift is over and he's off to the bar. Salud!