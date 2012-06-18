Interpreting my computer specs
Hi everyone,
This is more of a general computer question, and not one specific to MSFS 2020.
Could you please look at my computer specifications as shown in my signature.
I thought that I had 16 GB or RAM, and an 8 GB dedicated video card on top of that.
Could someone please confirm that that is what I do have.
Thank you.
Stanley
Intel Core i7-9700K CPU @ 3.60 GHz
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070
Total available graphics memory: 16342 MB; Dedicated video memory: 8192 MB;
System video memory: 0 MB; Shared system memory: 8150 MB
