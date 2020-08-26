Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: flight illusion with MSFS 2020

  Today, 07:01 PM
    deansalman's Avatar
    deansalman
    Feb 2017
    Default flight illusion with MSFS 2020

    Does anyone know if the flight illusion hardware will work with MSFS 2020 I am thinking yes because they work through SpadNext or FSUIPC but I don't have any, I want to start replacing my SaiTeck hardware
  Today, 07:09 PM
    Billd
    May 1997
    Kent, WA
    I have a Flight Illusion Cessna 182T FTD I purchased in 2015. I have everything working using FSUIPC7 beta and Flight Illusion GSC Control MSFS v 10.1.4. All guages except ADF work. All radios are working.
    For my control loading yokes I have 2 Brunner CLS-E MKII using the Brunner software.




    Bill Davis
