Hello,

I have the CH Products Flight Sim yoke. After finally setting up the yoke, with the help from the forum (thank you!) , I find that except for the Cessna 152 and 172, all the other aircraft's don't seem to respond or over respond to the yoke.

The commercial airliners have terrible elevator response.

The Jets seem to pull left/right on its own.

The turboprops too have similar issues...

So does each aircraft need its own profile setup to work?

Thanks.