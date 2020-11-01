Shalom and greetings all my pals,

Presenting a beautiful commuter flight New Zealand style from NZDN Dunedin Airport approximately 22 kilometres south west of Dunedin to NZCH Christchurch Airport located in the suburb of Harewood 7.5 miles to the northwest of the city centre of Christchurch.

Passengers boarding through gate one jetway



Jetway disconnecting from the plane



You can tell from the tail of the plane that it is in middle of pushback



Checking through windows of the terminal to see if there is any late passenger running to gate 1 before starting engines (yeah we offer extra personal service)



Starting right engine with nice background view of the terminal



Starting left engine with nice view of ground markings



Activating flaps to degree suitable for take off with nice background view of airport tower and first and second gates



Entering into runway 21 with nice view of airport sign showing you distance on both sides of runway



Now on runway 21 for more taxi with nice background view of cool hangar




Here is the link: https://calclassic.proboards.com/thr...flight-zealand

Thank you for viewing!!! Stay tuned for next exciting flight.

Regards,

Aharon