Series I've started on my favorite in-game single-engine turboprop. Its no Pilatus, but it'll do.

Hoping these can help someone, no ads just tutorials.

TBM 930 Video Series

1 - TBM 930 Cold & Dark Start - 101 Cold and Dark

2 - TBM 930 Creating an IFR Flight Plan in the Garmin G3000 - 102 G3000 FP

3 - TBM 930 IFR Clearance and Taxi Procedures - 103 Taxiing

4 - TBM 930 Departure Procedures - 104 Departure Procedures