Possible to toggle online/offline WHILE offline?
Inside the sim is GENERAL/DATA/ONLINE FUNCTIONALITY> Off or On
If you leave it toggled ONLINE FUNCTIONALITY = On, you can't restart the sim in offline mode. Asks for disc (this is a download version)
Is there a file I can change before starting the sim to accomplish this?
