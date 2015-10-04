Thread: FS to Bing Maps on Github

Results 1 to 2 of 2

FS to Bing Maps on Github

    JohnnyJohnJohn
    FS to Bing Maps on Github

    Anyone able to get this to work to see where you are in Google Earth/Bing Maps? I'm having a hard time.

    https://github.com/baumhoto/FSBingMa...ingmapsconnect
    Kapitan
    Default

    I saw it, the key concern if anyone has tried it is
    usually programs that connect to the sim tend to freeze it or give stutters
    does it affect fps ?
