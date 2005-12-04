Created a video series of Tutorials for Navigraph. If you think its just about flight planning I explain some of the other benefits and charting basics etc. No Ads, just tutorials. Hope someone will enjoy.

This Video is a part of a full Series. See videos Below

101 - Navigraph and MS FS 2020 The Basics - Navigraph 101

102 - Navigraph Using High & Low Enroute Charts Tutorial - Navigraph 102

If you have any questions let me know here and I'll try to answer them.