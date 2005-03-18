Your issue may presently be marked as "resolved" or "closed" in our system even though it may not yet be fully resolved to your satisfaction. Please don't panic if you see this. "Resolved" and/or "closed" simply mean we at the Dauntless helpdesk have taken your issue as far as we can at this time given the information available to us. However, if necessary, we will certainly be happy to continue the conversation with you as necessary. You are by all means welcome to communicate further even on 'resolved' issues through the helpdesk system, including by providing additional information.