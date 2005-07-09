Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Now how to deal with this??

    keith
    In juli 2019 i bought a (used) dvd box pmdg 737-800 NGX from a dutch website simular to e-bay called marktplaats, had to pay 18,50 â‚¬

    in juli 2019 i succeeded to install Ã¡nd activate! the plane

    in august 2020 i had to install and activate the same plane again (due to a SSD harddisk errror) and got a message: due to exceeding the number of activations, no activation can take place etc etc

    I did e-mail pmdg about it, did explain my situation (and added the activation code) OVER AND OVER AGAIN and sofar I DIDNT HEAR ANYTHING from pmdg so now now the final truth about "pmdg" seems to be revealed

    Looks like a typical "we sold our box, got our money and you can drop dead" case does it? or...?

    Fighting software piracy is ok of course but this OUTRAGEOUS lack of customer support makes no sense AT ALL!!

    anyone got the same experience with these "pmdg" crooks as well??

    keith (holland)
    mrzippy
    From what I recall talking with RSR (PMDG) head guy, reselling aircraft discs or transferring downloads is against their policy. You may have been considered a "bad guy" for buying it used.
    keith
    From what I recall talking with RSR (PMDG) head guy, reselling aircraft discs or transferring downloads is against their policy. You may have been considered a "bad guy" for buying it used.
    Oh ok, thanx mr Zippy, i will tell this to all of the "pmdg" sellers at marktplaats holland (the marktplaats website is similar to e-bay etc) they will be quite mad at me but so be it...

    Yours sincerely,

    keith
