Thread: Help with new control and simulator commands

    Stevepariser
    Well very impressed with FS2020. What I not impressed with the difference in the new joystick controls and settings I was familiar with fs2004, and fx. Is there any guide I can purchase that can help with learning all the new setting procedures and joystick settings which was set by the program. Any download paper simulator commands we had in the past. Apparantly you cannot print anything from the program.
    loki
    There's a third party guide linked in one of the posts pinned to the top of the forum here. For keyboard commands there have been a couple posts with downloads that can be printed shared in the forum (try a quick search), and there is one in the file library too.
