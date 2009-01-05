I have MSFS 2020 installed. Most of my key mapping has been painless. I have several USB peripherals.

One of them is a contour shuttle which will send programmed keystrokes as if from a keyboard. It has approx 15 buttons and two dials and would be fantastic fantastic for radio tuning and GPS.

Unfortunately, to configure it you need to know where the flight sim exe file is so you can point to that file. I dont need access to the file , just need to know the address

It seems that if you purchased from Steam, it is not a problem. The files are not hidden. If you purchased from the Microsoft store the files and folders are hidden and you dont have access. A little frustrated as the Steam purchasers have full access but Microsoft customers do not.

Any solutions??

Steve