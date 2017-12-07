Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Aircraft with Glass Cockpits

  1. Today, 11:47 AM #1
    Art_P
    Default Aircraft with Glass Cockpits

    When I flew real airplanes they didn't have the G1000 so I am very uncomfortable flying the aircraft furnished in MSFS with glass cockpits. While I could get used to it, I can't read the screen information without zooming in and then can't control the airplane at the same time. The manifold pressure and propeller speed indicators for the Baron especially suck. Then when I fly, there is "Caution" flashing at me in the alert section, and I don't know why. When I landed at the end of the flight, the engines quit as I touched down on the runway.

    Developers need to quickly produce versions of these aircraft and others with analog gages. Otherwise, I am going to get tired of flying the classic C172.

    Asus Prime Z490-P motherboard, Intel i7-10700K CPU, 32GB DDR4 3200 memory, GeForce RTX 2070-8GB video, 1TB M.2 SSD, Windows 10-64 bit, Acer 23"WS LCD and Benq 19" LCD, Logitech Flight Yoke, Thrustmaster Pedals, Logitech Extreme 3D Pro Joystick, TrackIR 5, MSFS Deluxe and FSX Deluxe, UTX-USA2, UTX-TAC, GEX-NA, ASN, WOAI
  2. Today, 11:55 AM #2
    Kapitan's Avatar
    Kapitan
    Default

    Absolutely right

    Just search this forum with the title "Glass" it has been widely commented

    One of the funs of flightsim is to recreate the planes we flew, and usually this relates as the verb implies, to the past, and nearly all planes were analogue.

    Outside USA, most of the GA airplanes around the world today are all ANALOGUE

    And thou flying with just a Garmin is modern and cool in real life, in the sim its not, cause its just an Ipad style monitor that takes a great parcel of your monitor. Its a sim inside the sim.
    And the graphics of the Garmin are basic just for reference, similar to those in FS4

    So its not far fetch to say that by flying alll these experimental little planes that are already compact and small with a solo Garmin that takes the whole cockpit, by staring at it the whole time you are actually simming in FS4 (sarcasm)
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
  3. Today, 11:58 AM #3
    Kapitan's Avatar
    Kapitan
    Default

    Cant wait to see

    B737-200
    B727
    DC10
    B707
    B747-200
    B747-400
    L1011
    Caravelle
    DC9
    Fokker F28
    B767
    B757
    B777
    Airbus A300
    BAC111
    Trident
    MD80

    and so on, the Golden era

    Its our history
    I watch the Natgeo Accident Mayday, or Youtube analysis...they are all from these planes above.
    Want to recreate that situation? I cant...those planes dont exist yet
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
  4. Today, 12:07 PM #4
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    Default

    Three to add to your list, A Dash 8 100/200 for small regional airports, a 737-400 and 737-500, and an ERJ175. I mostly fly out of smaller regional airports, and the 737-500 and ERJ175 would be great for those airports.
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
