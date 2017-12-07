Thread: Aircraft with Glass Cockpits

Aircraft with Glass Cockpits
When I flew real airplanes they didn't have the G1000 so I am very uncomfortable flying the aircraft furnished in MSFS with glass cockpits. While I could get used to it, I can't read the screen information without zooming in and then can't control the airplane at the same time. The manifold pressure and propeller speed indicators for the Baron especially suck. Then when I fly, there is "Caution" flashing at me in the alert section, and I don't know why. When I landed at the end of the flight, the engines quit as I touched down on the runway.
Developers need to quickly produce versions of these aircraft and others with analog gages. Otherwise, I am going to get tired of flying the classic C172.
