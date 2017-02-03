Thread: Windows 10 Game Mode ?

Results 1 to 5 of 5

    OK, so one popular Youtuber says for best performance to turn Windows 10 Game Mode 'OFF', another popular source says to turn it 'ON' for best performance.

    Any consensus from the folks here who have tried FS both ways? Does it even matter?

    Thanks in advance for any guidance. Us geezers confuse easily when told to turn Right and Left at the same time whilst driving - lol
    "Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln

    "Measure twice, cut once, curse, add shims."
    I don't have an opinion. But, in my case, it is on.
    You can always try it both ways! I have it on myself.
    I have it ON
    The principle is that its an MS game, so they wouldnt let THEIR game mode to be affecting performance of their game, its there to prevent other active processes eating resources while you fly
    Thanks, sounds reasonable, so I'll leave it on.
