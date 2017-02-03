Thread: Windows 10 Game Mode ?

Windows 10 Game Mode ?
OK, so one popular Youtuber says for best performance to turn Windows 10 Game Mode 'OFF', another popular source says to turn it 'ON' for best performance.
Any consensus from the folks here who have tried FS both ways? Does it even matter?
Thanks in advance for any guidance. Us geezers confuse easily when told to turn Right and Left at the same time whilst driving - lol
"Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln
"Measure twice, cut once, curse, add shims."
