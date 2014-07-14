Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Full screen washed out Nvidia question.

    Hello All

    My graphics card (NVIDIA GT 730) a modest but perfectly acceptable card for Fs9, bar one thing. If FS9 is running in any windowed mode the colours of the sim are perfect just as i like them. the problem is i like to run fs9 in Full screen mode but when i switch to that the colours of the sim become washed out and anaemic looking .
    This appears to be an Nvidia problem and across a whole range of there cards.
    i have tried some of the solutions offered on the net ,but none have worked so far . As an example
    have tried setting in Nvidia control panel (Output dynamic range ) from limited to full (this was one supposed solution to the washed out full screen)...... i didn't work for me.
    Any thoughts?
    This is a very irritating glitch .

    Thanks Andy
    You need to ensure you are using the correct default colour settings.
    What are you using, currently? NOT the resolution settings!
    Make sure you are running the card in 32bit mode with your correct monitor resolution. I have found out before if the card is set to 16bit it will give the problem that you are seeing.
    Thanks Bam

    Card is running 32bit and the monitor resolution is correct.
    Looking on the net,it seems this full screen washed out problem (Nvidia only I believe)is quite an issue with gamers as well, it's not just FS9 .
    Actually the look is not dire ,it may actually be closer to reality, but I do like a bit of colour in my life. and would like this FS option to work.

    Cheers Andy
    If your monitor offers presets you could set one for FS2004 Full Screen, which would get you closer?
    Tom Gibson

    CalClassic Propliner Page: http://www.calclassic.com
