Thread: Full screen washed out Nvidia question.

Hello All



My graphics card (NVIDIA GT 730) a modest but perfectly acceptable card for Fs9, bar one thing. If FS9 is running in any windowed mode the colours of the sim are perfect just as i like them. the problem is i like to run fs9 in Full screen mode but when i switch to that the colours of the sim become washed out and anaemic looking .

This appears to be an Nvidia problem and across a whole range of there cards.

i have tried some of the solutions offered on the net ,but none have worked so far . As an example

have tried setting in Nvidia control panel (Output dynamic range ) from limited to full (this was one supposed solution to the washed out full screen)...... i didn't work for me.

Any thoughts?

This is a very irritating glitch .



Thanks Andy