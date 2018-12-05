Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Turning ON Night Lighting "earlier"

  Today, 10:35 AM
    Timberleaf
    Timberleaf
    Turning ON Night Lighting "earlier"

    Is there a way to turn night lighting effects of the scenery (not the aircraft) on earlier than the default sunrise / sunset? P3D allowed for a GRAPHICS edit to the CFG by adding a few lines which allowed for tweaking how soon the lights turned on before dusk, and how soon the lights turned off after sunrise:

    DAY_THRESHOLD=55000
    NIGHT_THRESHOLD=4096

    I don’t see how this would work for MSFS 2020. But, any info / input would be appreciated. Thanks.
    Timberleaf
    Win 10 | Area 51 R5 | i7 9800x 4.5 GHz | RTX 2080 8GB | 32GB 2666Mhz DDR4 | HP Envy 34c
    "One woman's chop is another man's turbulence"
  Today, 10:40 AM
    Kapitan's Avatar
    Kapitan
    Default

    I believe on the sim is more realistic than P3D cause when you turn lights on, lights are on.
    Inhave switched cockpit lights in a rainy day at midday and could notice lights in cockpit

    of course if there is too much sunlight you wont
    notice perhaps, but they are on
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
  Today, 11:24 AM
    Timberleaf's Avatar
    Timberleaf
    Default

    I was referencing the scenery night lighting, not the aircraft lighting. I could add a CFG edit, as above, to cause the default sunset / sunrise night lighting to come on earlier before sunset, and stay on later after sunrise.

    I don't know if that can be done with MSFS 2020.
    Timberleaf
    Win 10 | Area 51 R5 | i7 9800x 4.5 GHz | RTX 2080 8GB | 32GB 2666Mhz DDR4 | HP Envy 34c
    "One woman's chop is another man's turbulence"
  Today, 11:31 AM
    Kapitan's Avatar
    Kapitan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Timberleaf
    I was referencing the scenery night lighting, not the aircraft lighting. I could add a CFG edit, as above, to cause the default sunset / sunrise night lighting to come on earlier before sunset, and stay on later after sunrise.

    I don't know if that can be done with MSFS 2020.
    oh i appologize, yes i see your point, im sure theres is a way since the files do have the same parameteres that can be edited thru +Notepad
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
  Today, 11:37 AM
    Timberleaf's Avatar
    Timberleaf
    Default

    Thanks. Of course, before posting this, I edited the MFSF cfg with the above. I saw NO differences at all. Hence the question.
    Timberleaf
    Win 10 | Area 51 R5 | i7 9800x 4.5 GHz | RTX 2080 8GB | 32GB 2666Mhz DDR4 | HP Envy 34c
    "One woman's chop is another man's turbulence"
  Today, 11:44 AM
    Kapitan's Avatar
    Kapitan
    Default

    Its not in msfs cfg, its another file that handles this.
    Like in Vegetation file to reduce the size of trees

    10-asobo_species.xml under fs-base\vegetation directory.

    so there must be a specific file for the lights
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
