Thread: Turning ON Night Lighting "earlier"

Turning ON Night Lighting "earlier"
Is there a way to turn night lighting effects of the scenery (not the aircraft) on earlier than the default sunrise / sunset? P3D allowed for a GRAPHICS edit to the CFG by adding a few lines which allowed for tweaking how soon the lights turned on before dusk, and how soon the lights turned off after sunrise:
DAY_THRESHOLD=55000
NIGHT_THRESHOLD=4096
I don’t see how this would work for MSFS 2020. But, any info / input would be appreciated. Thanks.
Last edited by Timberleaf; Today at 11:25 AM.
Reason: Clarity
Timberleaf
