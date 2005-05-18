Thread: import pln. from Navigraph

I have a subscription from Navigraph.
After setting up a flight plan, I want to export it to MSfs2020.
I can export the pln plan to a folder on my hard drive, but how do I get it into MSFS2020?
I have a subscription from Navigraph.
After setting up a flight plan, I want to export it to MSfs2020.
I can export the pln plan to a folder on my hard drive, but how do I get it into MSFS2020?
You can create a folder for your saved plans. Mine is on my cloud, accessible to all my devices. Save your plan to your chosen folder.
In MSFS use the Load/Save button, then navigate to your folder and load the plan.
Pretty simple once you do it once.
Hal
Alienware Aurora R8, I7-9700K, 32g memory, 1t NVMe boot drive, 2 - 1t SSD for MSFS, 1t SAT drive for storage, RTX 2070 Super 8g,
Bookmarks