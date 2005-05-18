Thread: import pln. from Navigraph

Results 1 to 2 of 2

import pln. from Navigraph

    I have a subscription from Navigraph.
    After setting up a flight plan, I want to export it to MSfs2020.
    I can export the pln plan to a folder on my hard drive, but how do I get it into MSFS2020?
    You can create a folder for your saved plans. Mine is on my cloud, accessible to all my devices. Save your plan to your chosen folder.

    In MSFS use the Load/Save button, then navigate to your folder and load the plan.

    Pretty simple once you do it once.

    Hal
    Hal
