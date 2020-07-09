Thread: FSX to XPlane 11.x to MFS2020?

Your question may be a bit too simple as posed? For example MSF2020 is going to respond to things the other two ignore, for example internet connection speed and ram speed. With that caveat, I don't have any problems with frame rates in any of the three, but I have a pretty potent system. I have frame rates locked in FSX at 30fps. I don't ever drop under that in the places I fly. I don't fly into Newark or Chicago or London. In Kansas city or Cleveland I am still at 30fps. I have vsync enabled in X-Plane 11. Actually based on fan speed, X-Plane 11.4 was more demanding than the other two, but I have the settings turned way way up. I noticed 11.5 with Vulcan seems less demanding. I got 59 fps (my monitor refresh rate) in most XP 11.4, but I did drop down to 22 in Newark. I have not taken 11.5 into a big urban environment, but it easily gets 59 fps out in the countryside I typically fly. Now to MSF2020. I have vsync enabled here also, and I have my frames limited to 30 fps. I do have a fast internet connection which helps a lot. My ram speed is DDR4 at 3000 with XMP enabled. According to Tom's Hardware, enabling XMP is much more significant to performance than in the other two. My fans are not running as hard as in XP11.4. I am running an odd monitor with 1920x1200 instead of the common 1920x1080. That results in a demand between a 1080p and a 1440p of a similar size. If you run a 21 inch 1080p monitor, you won't need nearly as much computer power as you would with a 35 inch 1440p. Now FS2020 has four main setting levels and you can customize all of those. I am running a mix of ultra and high settings, except i have water and clouds set to medium, those are not that important to me, and they still look better than anything else at medium. If you run everything on ultra, you will need a very powerful computer, and even with the I9-9900K and a RTX2080ti, Tom's Hardware says a 4K monitor will put those components under 25 fps in most areas on ultra. If you run medium settings, I suspect you will be getting acceptable frame rates on a 1080p monitor. unless you have an older processor or graphics card. As mentioned, if you don't have a really fast internet connection, you will see stutters as the scenery loads. If you don't have a fast solid state storage device, the load times will be VERY long. I hope this helps!
I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
