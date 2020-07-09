Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: FSX to XPlane 11.x to MFS2020?

  1. Today, 07:52 AM #1
    gazeb
    gazeb is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Hertfordshire, England
    Posts
    26
    Blog Entries
    1

    Default FSX to XPlane 11.x to MFS2020?

    Hi,

    I used FSX for years and was never particularly happy with the frame rate or flight model. A couple of years ago I switched across to XPlane 11 and despite its limitations found the flying experience to be much better. The frame rate is consistently excellent, the graphics pretty good and the flight model superb.

    I now find myself wondering whether I should go back to Microsoft and buy MSF2020. The realistic graphics (at least from the videos I've watched) would be a nice bonus, as would built in air traffic control and routing. However, if the performance in terms of FPS (some of the videos look very jerky) is inferior to XPlane 11 and the flight model worse, then the other benefits would not be persuasive enough for me to make the transition.

    So can anyone specifically address the points about frame rates and flight models?

    PS: It is NOT my intention for this to be a discussion about which of the two products is better in your opinion - merely a subjective appraisal of the two specific points.

    Thanks

    Brian
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:47 AM #2
    lmhariano's Avatar
    lmhariano
    lmhariano is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2009
    Posts
    273

    Default

    Depends on your system specs. MSFS2020 is too hungry for mine.
    Best regards,
    Luis Hernández
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:59 AM #3
    BushPilot's Avatar
    BushPilot
    BushPilot is offline Member
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    New York, USA
    Posts
    493

    Default

    I have used all of the sims mentioned above, including Prepar3d. If you were unhappy with FSX you will be unhappy with MSFS2020 at the moment.

    Realize that it is a brand new sim. The user interface is different and all the default keys and views you were used to since all the FS1 to FSX including PD3 have been changed or not working or have to be manually assigned by you. There is a learning curve.

    My recommendation is to wait for now, let most of the bugs be fixed, wait until there is some addon planes both freeware and payware out in the market. As the default aircraft all suck. The only default I truly enjoy flying is the Cessna 152. Also make sure your PC is up-to-date too, if you want the graphics you see in the trailer and youtube videos, your machine better be topnotch.

    With my Alienware laptap at JFK I get 1 frame per 2 seconds because its a high detailed airport. Just going to KISP to the east I truly enjoy flying at about 28 fps with a few pauses here and there.

    So wait, for now, give FS2020 some time to mature and then buy it, you will truly love it.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:36 AM #4
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    plainsman is online now Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    340

    Default

    Your question may be a bit too simple as posed? For example MSF2020 is going to respond to things the other two ignore, for example internet connection speed and ram speed. With that caveat, I don't have any problems with frame rates in any of the three, but I have a pretty potent system. I have frame rates locked in FSX at 30fps. I don't ever drop under that in the places I fly. I don't fly into Newark or Chicago or London. In Kansas city or Cleveland I am still at 30fps. I have vsync enabled in X-Plane 11. Actually based on fan speed, X-Plane 11.4 was more demanding than the other two, but I have the settings turned way way up. I noticed 11.5 with Vulcan seems less demanding. I got 59 fps (my monitor refresh rate) in most XP 11.4, but I did drop down to 22 in Newark. I have not taken 11.5 into a big urban environment, but it easily gets 59 fps out in the countryside I typically fly. Now to MSF2020. I have vsync enabled here also, and I have my frames limited to 30 fps. I do have a fast internet connection which helps a lot. My ram speed is DDR4 at 3000 with XMP enabled. According to Tom's Hardware, enabling XMP is much more significant to performance than in the other two. My fans are not running as hard as in XP11.4. I am running an odd monitor with 1920x1200 instead of the common 1920x1080. That results in a demand between a 1080p and a 1440p of a similar size. If you run a 21 inch 1080p monitor, you won't need nearly as much computer power as you would with a 35 inch 1440p. Now FS2020 has four main setting levels and you can customize all of those. I am running a mix of ultra and high settings, except i have water and clouds set to medium, those are not that important to me, and they still look better than anything else at medium. If you run everything on ultra, you will need a very powerful computer, and even with the I9-9900K and a RTX2080ti, Tom's Hardware says a 4K monitor will put those components under 25 fps in most areas on ultra. If you run medium settings, I suspect you will be getting acceptable frame rates on a 1080p monitor. unless you have an older processor or graphics card. As mentioned, if you don't have a really fast internet connection, you will see stutters as the scenery loads. If you don't have a fast solid state storage device, the load times will be VERY long. I hope this helps!
    Last edited by plainsman; Today at 09:39 AM.
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Airbus A340 in MFS2020!
    By guitarkid95 in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 09-07-2020, 09:38 PM
  2. Mfs2020 no_more_irp_stack_locations
    By harebear in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 08-23-2020, 11:07 AM
  3. 5 Tough USA Bush Strips to Challenge yourself with in MFS2020
    By guitarkid95 in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 08-20-2020, 03:17 PM
  4. MFS2020 and the wife!
    By blpilot43 in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 24
    Last Post: 08-18-2020, 12:33 AM
  5. MFS2020 Beginner
    By WarlKicken in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 08-05-2020, 07:21 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules