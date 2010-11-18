Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Question for any recent Windows XP users

  1. Today, 02:56 AM #1
    Skywatcher12's Avatar
    Skywatcher12
    Skywatcher12 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2015
    Posts
    814

    Default Question for any recent Windows XP users

    I'm considering switching FS9 to Win XP cause Win 10 sux.

    I have a couple of concerns going with XP and can test one of those concerns.

    There are certainly some benefits of older add-ons that will work again if running FS9 under Win XP.
    My question and concern, has any XP user found any newer/later add-ons that won't work under Windows XP?
    Might be an installer or the product itself not working correctly or supported under Win XP. Payware or freeware comments welcomed as I have a lot of both.

    I can't think of anything that should have this problem that I know of.
    Last edited by Skywatcher12; Today at 02:59 AM.
    Mark Daniels
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. recent shots from recent days
    By darrenvox in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 11-18-2010, 04:43 PM
  2. Windows Xp users
    By markeith123 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 01-26-2004, 06:58 AM
  3. WARNING: Pentium 4 HT users and Windows XP
    By panzerschiffe in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 06-18-2003, 10:08 PM
  4. FS2002 and Limited Users in Windows XP
    By gmacd in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 05-24-2002, 08:51 AM
  5. To all SB Live & Windows XP Users
    By wahltho in forum FS2002
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 03-22-2002, 09:10 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules