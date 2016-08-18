Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: missing scenery library zip file.

    hendrik357
    I uploaded a new scenery object library of objects that I created recently but now can't find it in the search bar or in the new files added section. I am posting the zip file name below. I was able to go to the download page and download the file but without that information I don't think anyone who wants the scenery object library will be able to find it. I am posting the download link below. Thank you for consideration on this issue, Dan Culver

    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/fslib...ght&fid=210016

    2ndIOSobjects.zip
    pomak249
    I wondered where that went too Dan? If you do a search in FSX Scenery Objects they are all in there! Musta got moved?
