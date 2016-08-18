Thread: missing scenery library zip file.

I uploaded a new scenery object library of objects that I created recently but now can't find it in the search bar or in the new files added section. I am posting the zip file name below. I was able to go to the download page and download the file but without that information I don't think anyone who wants the scenery object library will be able to find it. I am posting the download link below. Thank you for consideration on this issue, Dan Culver
https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/fslib...ght&fid=210016
2ndIOSobjects.zip
Bookmarks