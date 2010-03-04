Thread: Still having heading issues in AP with the DA62

The autopilot has three modes, sounds like you are in roll mode (if you deploy the AP with a bank, it will; hold the bank rather than seek your defined heading). You need to be in heading mode. I still suspect you have a controller calibration issue. It is like the 737, the rudder would deploy full rudder, which would send the aircraft out of control. Use joy.cpl in the Windows task bar to calibrate your controller. You may need to unplug and re plug if it is a USB device.
I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
