Thread: Still having heading issues in AP with the DA62

  Today, 07:13 PM #1
    deansalman
    Default Still having heading issues in AP with the DA62

    I appear to be doing something wrong even though I know how to use the G1000. The plane flies very well without AP once everything is trimmed. So this I am doing

    1. Turn on AP (which does nothing as it should)
    2. I set the Alt and turn it on, which again does nothing as it should
    3. Set VS and turn it on. DA62 is getting higher
    4. Set my heading not far from where the plane is pointing now.
    5. Turn on AP heading hold

    It should bank to the heading I set. It banks to the right hard and I need to override that on the yoke while turning off the AP.
    Once AP is disengaged and everything off, I get the aircraft steady again.

    Then I just turn on AP with everything off and the plane does a hard right almost upside down.

    I will go though my G1000 training again in case I am missing something. I have use the Flight1Tech G1000 for quiet a while so maybe that will help when they update it for FS 2020

    Thnaks
  Today, 07:56 PM #2
    plainsman
    Default

    The autopilot has three modes, sounds like you are in roll mode (if you deploy the AP with a bank, it will; hold the bank rather than seek your defined heading). You need to be in heading mode. I still suspect you have a controller calibration issue. It is like the 737, the rudder would deploy full rudder, which would send the aircraft out of control. Use joy.cpl in the Windows task bar to calibrate your controller. You may need to unplug and re plug if it is a USB device.
  Today, 08:02 PM #3
    deansalman
    Default

    Ok Thank you. I think I did see rol now that think of it although I am not sure how that happen. I need to check my assignment of the keys
