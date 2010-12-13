Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Izagu Falls, Argentina FS2020 and an Cirrus SR22!

    Cool Izagu Falls, Argentina FS2020 and an Cirrus SR22!

    Today I started exploring areas that are outside of the United States. Totally wild since it is the real world now below us, what we see is what is there, and it is a Wonderful World to quote the song title of Louis Armstrong, and your welcome now, for me getting that stuck in all your heads. Muahahahahaha

    Take off, Cataratas Airport


    Approaching the Izagu Falls, with Hotel Cataratas just to the left, nestled in the forest.


    Don't be afraid to use the drone camera and look around outside your aircraft. As I did so, you could actually hear birds chirping and tropical forest sounds around you.


    Another view of the falls




    Where they are located on the Flight Simulator VFR Map


    Leaving the falls for an aerial tour of the near by South American Communities


    Now I know what Real Environment Extreme Water Textures mean by Inland Brown settings - this is natural water color for this section of the Iguazu River


    Flying over Puerto Iguazu


    Approaching Barro Ceterdal


    Continued in part two.....
    Continued in part two.....
    Thermaltake Ryzen Gen 9 3900x 12cores, 4.6ghz 32gig of Ram, Liquid Cooled Everything.
    Default

    Approaching the city of Via Portez


    Heading back to the airport


    Flightdeck view of Portal De Foz


    308 Juliette Tango, cleared to land Runway 33, enter left traffic




    On final, Runway 33. Great Flight.


    Hope you all enjoyed this flight as much as I did. Have a great night!


    What a Wonderful World
    Louis Armstrong
    I see trees of green, red roses too
    I see them bloom for me and you
    And I say to myself, what a wonderful world

    I see skies of blue and clouds of white
    Bright sunny days, dark sacred nights
    And I think to myself, what a wonderful world

    The colors of the rainbow are so pretty in the skies
    Are also on the faces of the people walking by
    I see friends shaking hands saying
    How do you do?
    They're really saying I love you
    I see babies cry, I watch them grow
    They'll learn much more than I'll ever know
    And I think to myself, what a wonderful world
    Yes, I think to myself, what a wonderful world
    Last edited by JohnnyJohnJohn; Today at 05:44 PM.
    Thermaltake Ryzen Gen 9 3900x 12cores, 4.6ghz 32gig of Ram, Liquid Cooled Everything.
    Default

    I must say, this sim just kicks it! Just a stunning flight. It is a beautiful world!

    I’m waiting to see someone pop the chute on that plane
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports

